UP: Stray Bulls Attack & Chase Police Officers Trying To Separate Them With Barricade In Sambhal (Watch Video)

Stray Bulls Attack & Chase Police Officers | Twitter

Sambhal: Incidents of stray cattle attacks are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. Accidents and deaths due to stray cattle fighting on the roads are hitting the headlines for the past few months. Many videos of stray cattle attacks are surfacing on social media. An incident of stray bull attack has come to the fore from Uttar Pradesh' Sambhal District. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that stray bulls are chasing police officers. Luckily, nobody was injured in the incident.

Two stray bulls were fighting with each other in the middle of the road

The incident occurred in Sambhal District of Uttar Pradesh and the incident was caught on camera. It can be seen in the video that two stray bulls are fighting with each other in the middle of the road. They are seen locking horns with each other and pushing each other. The police officers who were present at the spot tried to separate the bulls from each other. They tried to separate the bulls with the help of a barricade.

The bulls then stopped fighting with each other and surprisingly attacked the police officers

The bulls who were engaged in fighting with each other were furious after the police officer tried to separate them with the help of the barricade. The bulls then stopped fighting with each other and surprisingly attacked the police officers who were trying to separate them. The bulls also chased the police officers for some distance. The police officers left the barricade and fled the spot to save themselves from the bulls.

The bulls fighting and roaming on the roads are dangerous for the riders as well as the pedestrians

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The netizens are asking the government to take steps to avoid such incidents which could be fatal for the people on the roads. The bulls fighting and roaming on the roads are dangerous for the riders as well as the pedestrians as accidents due to stray cattle are increasing as the number of animals are increasing on the roads.

Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video of the incident

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has shared the video of the incident on his official social media account and attacked the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government. Akhiles Yadav has shared videos of many such incidents and attacked Uttar Pradesh Government over the incidents. He shared the video and urged the government to take necessary steps. He said, "The Uttar Pradesh government should take seriously the issue of stray animals that kill people every day. Nothing more to say to insensitive people."

