UP: State Reels Under Rising Cases Of Dengue Despite Drop In Temperatures, Lucknow & Kanpur Worst Hit

UP: Despite Drop In Mercury, State Reels Under Rising Cases Of Dengue, Lucknow & Kanpur Worst Hit

Lucknow: Despite drop in the temperature there has been no respite from Dengue menace in Uttar Pradesh. The number of Dengue patients in UP has crossed the 19000 mark and fresh cases are still found every day.

In UP maximum number of Dengue cases are found in big cities such as Lucknow and Kanpur where most of the government hospitals are overcrowded with patients. In the last 24 hours, 444 cases of Dengue were found in various districts of UP. A maximum of these cases were from Lucknow and Bareilly.

Mercury drops, but dengue cases on the rise

According to the officials of the health department, Dengue cases generally rise in the month after the monsoon season ends. However, with the drop in mercury and the beginning of winter the Dengue scar fizzles. However, the situation is different this time where the number of Dengue cases is on the rise despite a drop in temperature. They said that the symptoms of Dengue this time were different from the previous ones and most of the patients became serious in a few days of fever. Due to these conditions, more ventilator are needed for Dengue patients this time.

Lucknow records highest dengue cases

As per the figures of the health department, Lucknow is making a record in terms of Dengue patients found here so far. A total of 1708 Dengue cases have been detected in Lucknow this season. On Tuesday alone 44 fresh cases of Dengue were found in Lucknow. In Kanpur 1237, Moradabad 1202, Meerut 1007, and 1011 Dengue cases were found in Bareilly this season. In Noida, 935 cases of Dengue were found this season while 955 in Ghaziabad.

The Deputy Chief Minister and In charge of the Health Ministry, Brijesh Pathak has asked every hospital to increase the number of beds in the wake of rising Dengue cases. In private hospitals like Medanta, a special ward has been set up for Dengue cases. Around 100 Dengue patients are being admitted here. Besides, the OPDs of hospitals, both government and private ones, are being flooded with Dengue patients these days. In Lucknow, the beds in government hospitals are full with Dengue patients.

