UP: State power dept officer dismissed for putting up picture of his 'idol' Osama bin Laden in office |

Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh power department official was sacked for allegedly putting up terrorist Osama bin Laden's picture in his office and calling him his 'idol'.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Ravindra Prakash Gautam, working with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) was terminated after orders from UPPCL chairman M Devraj after a recommendation regarding the same was made post an inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry found that the official used to call the slain Al-Qaeda chief his idol. He even had a picture of him in his office, Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam MD Amit Kishore told PTI. The SDO was dismissed from service on Monday.

As per a senior departmental officer, Gautam had put up the picture of Osama bin Laden in his office when he was posted in Kayamganj subdivision-II of Farrukhabad district in June 2022.

Inquiry initiated after picture of his office went viral

The Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam suspended the SDO and initiated an investigation in the matter after a video clip of his office room went viral.

A report from Farrukhabad quoting electricity department employees stated that Gautam used to idolise Bin Laden as he was an engineer by degree.