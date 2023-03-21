 UP: State power dept officer dismissed for putting up picture of his 'idol' Osama bin Laden in office
The Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam suspended the SDO and initiated an investigation in the matter after a video clip of his office room went viral.

Lucknow: An Uttar Pradesh power department official was sacked for allegedly putting up terrorist Osama bin Laden's picture in his office and calling him his 'idol'.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Ravindra Prakash Gautam, working with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) was terminated after orders from UPPCL chairman M Devraj after a recommendation regarding the same was made post an inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry found that the official used to call the slain Al-Qaeda chief his idol. He even had a picture of him in his office, Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam MD Amit Kishore told PTI. The SDO was dismissed from service on Monday.

As per a senior departmental officer, Gautam had put up the picture of Osama bin Laden in his office when he was posted in Kayamganj subdivision-II of Farrukhabad district in June 2022. 

Inquiry initiated after picture of his office went viral

The Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam suspended the SDO and initiated an investigation in the matter after a video clip of his office room went viral.

A report from Farrukhabad quoting electricity department employees stated that Gautam used to idolise Bin Laden as he was an engineer by degree. 

