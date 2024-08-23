 UP State Government Mandates Online Asset Declaration For All Employees
UP State Government Mandates Online Asset Declaration For All Employees

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 12:11 AM IST
UP State Government Mandates Online Asset Declaration For All Employees

The state government has enforced a new mandate requiring all officers and employees to submit online details of their movable and immovable assets failing which they will not get their salary for the month of August.

This follows similar regulations already in place for IAS and PCS officers. 

Initially, the Personnel Department had issued an order requiring employees to submit their asset details by June 30, warning that those who failed to comply would be ineligible for promotions. 

Despite this, a significant number of employees did not adhere to the directive, prompting the department to extend the deadline to July 31.

However, in an order issued on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary disclosed that only 26% of employees have submitted their asset details on the Manav Sampada portal, despite clear instructions. This low compliance rate was deemed unsatisfactory. 

The Chief Secretary further emphasized that only those employees who have submitted their asset details will be eligible to receive their August salary. Additionally, department heads have been instructed to report compliance status to the Chief Secretary's office.

According to a senior official from the Personnel Department, only 26% of the total officers and employees registered on the Manav Sampada portal have provided the required details of their assets.

Chief Secretary's Order

Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has issued an order stressing that all officers and employees must disclose details of their movable and immovable properties through the human resources portal, in accordance with Rule 24 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Employees Rules, 1956. 

The human resources portal was developed by the state government to offer timely, efficient, and transparent services to its employees.

