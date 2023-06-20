UP: Speeding Car Runs Over Elderly Cyclist On Palia State Highway In Lakhimpur; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

UP: In a tragic incident in Lakhimpur of Uttar Pradesh, an elderly man riding a bicycle was fatally run over by a speeding car on Palia State Highway. The incident, captured in CCTV footage, reveals the tragic sequence of events leading to the cyclist's untimely death. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Fatal Collision Caught on CCTV

The CCTV footage of the accident provides a clear visual account of the events that took place in the incident. Initially, the video shows the elderly man riding his bicycle on the left side of the road. Suddenly, he attempts to make a right turn, unaware of the approaching speeding car. Tragically, the car strikes him with tremendous force, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Car Driver Absconds After Crash

Local reports suggest that following the collision, the car driver involved in the accident immediately fled the scene, leaving behind the lifeless body of the elderly cyclist. Local police authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the driver and bring them to justice.

CCTV Footage Proves To Be Crucial Evidence

The accident's entire sequence, from the cyclist's ill-fated decision to turn to the fatal collision, was captured by the CCTV camera. This footage will prove to be crucial evidence in the investigation to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the accident. It will assist law enforcement agencies in reconstructing the incident and gathering evidence for legal proceedings.

Elderly Man's Trip To Market Turns Fatal

The victim, an elderly man, had left his home to visit the local market when the tragic accident occurred. What should have been a routine trip turned into a heartbreaking loss of life.