UP: Speeding car rams young men in Ghaziabad, brawl continues despite hit | Twitter

Two young men were thrown off their feet as a car hit them during a fight in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The viral video shows the college students, even after getting hit by the Honda City, getting up and continuing the fight.

The incident reportedly took place in the Masuri area and the brawl was seen allegedly to prove their dominance among themselves. The college students started running as they saw the speeding four-wheeler coming towards the crowd. However, one of them confronted another one as the vehicle hit them both from behind.

The brawl was further escalated as the video also shows one of the students that was hit by the car being slapped repeatedly by another as he got up on his feet.

A few moments later, the students dispersed as a policeman reached the spot.

Issuing a statement, the police said, "There was a brawl among some college students in the Masuri police station area during which a car hit some of them. Some of the students were taken into custody after a preliminary investigation. They are being questioned."

Additionally, the car, which is seen in the viral video, has also been seized. The police added that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

Case filed; search on for rest of the boys involved. The car which rammed into them has been seized; further actions to be done via court. Patrolling to be increased in the area around the college: Iraj Raja, SP Rural Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/5EomGRQPmz — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022