 UP: SP MLA Mehboob Ali Faces FIR For Provocative Speech, Says 'Yogi's Rule Will End As Population Of Muslims Rising'; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: SP MLA Mehboob Ali Faces FIR For Provocative Speech, Says 'Yogi's Rule Will End As Population Of Muslims Rising'; Watch Video

UP: SP MLA Mehboob Ali Faces FIR For Provocative Speech, Says 'Yogi's Rule Will End As Population Of Muslims Rising'; Watch Video

An FIR was filed against the SP MLA and Bijnor party unit chief Shaikh Zakir Hussain at Kotwali City police station. The FIR states that the MLA made a statement "promoting enmity and hatred between Hindus and Muslims on the basis of religion."

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party MLA from Bijnor, Mehboob Ali, faces FIR for giving provocative comments at an event in UP | X | ANI

Samajwadi Party MLA from Bijnor, Mehboob Ali, was booked by UP Police for giving a provocative speech when he said at a public event that UP CM "Yogi Adityanath's rule will end as population of Muslims was rising." An FIR was filed against the SP MLA and Bijnor party unit chief Shaikh Zakir Hussain at Kotwali City police station.

The FIR states that the MLA made a statement "promoting enmity and hatred between Hindus and Muslims on the basis of religion."

Earlier, a video showing the SP MLA making the provocative remarks using religion as his pitch point went viral on social media platform X.

The video was widely shared and slammed by netizens.

FPJ Shorts
UP AYUSH NEET PG 2024: Round 1 Registration Begins; Check Important Dates Here
UP AYUSH NEET PG 2024: Round 1 Registration Begins; Check Important Dates Here
Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported
Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported
Jharkhand: PM Modi To Launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan From Hazaribagh On October 2
Jharkhand: PM Modi To Launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan From Hazaribagh On October 2
Last Chance To Apply: MP High Court Junior Judicial Translator Recruitment Registration Ends Today!
Last Chance To Apply: MP High Court Junior Judicial Translator Recruitment Registration Ends Today!

BJP Hits Back At SP Leader

The BJP hit back at the SP leader for his remarks. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took to X and criticised the SP MLA for his comments.

Read Also
'BJP-Led NDA Govt At Centre Are Guests For Just A Few Days,' Says Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh...
article-image

"SP MLA from Amroha Mehboob Ali has in the 'Samvidhan Samman' meeting says 'Yogi rule will end because the Muslim population is increasing now' 1) They often complained about 80:20 statement - who does 80 vs 20 is before you 2) Is this Muhabbat ki Dukaan ? Is it pro constitution or secular ? 3) plan is clear Divide Hindus & Unite Muslim votebank?" asked the BJP spokesperson.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand: PM Modi To Launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan From Hazaribagh On October...

Jharkhand: PM Modi To Launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan From Hazaribagh On October...

UP: SP MLA Mehboob Ali Faces FIR For Provocative Speech, Says 'Yogi's Rule Will End As Population Of...

UP: SP MLA Mehboob Ali Faces FIR For Provocative Speech, Says 'Yogi's Rule Will End As Population Of...

MP: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Media Report On Electrocution Of 2 Tribal Students Cleaning...

MP: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Media Report On Electrocution Of 2 Tribal Students Cleaning...

UP: Govt Railway Police Busts Fake Currency Racket In Lucknow; Recovers ₹500 Notes Worth ₹1.97...

UP: Govt Railway Police Busts Fake Currency Racket In Lucknow; Recovers ₹500 Notes Worth ₹1.97...

Tirupati Laddus Row: 'At Least Gods Should Be Kept Away From Politics,' Says SC

Tirupati Laddus Row: 'At Least Gods Should Be Kept Away From Politics,' Says SC