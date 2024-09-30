UP: SP MLA Mehboob Ali Faces FIR For Provocative Speech, Says 'Yogi's Rule Will End As Population Of Muslims Rising'; Watch Video

Samajwadi Party MLA from Bijnor, Mehboob Ali, faces FIR for giving provocative comments at an event in UP | X | ANI

Samajwadi Party MLA from Bijnor, Mehboob Ali, was booked by UP Police for giving a provocative speech when he said at a public event that UP CM "Yogi Adityanath's rule will end as population of Muslims was rising." An FIR was filed against the SP MLA and Bijnor party unit chief Shaikh Zakir Hussain at Kotwali City police station.

The FIR states that the MLA made a statement "promoting enmity and hatred between Hindus and Muslims on the basis of religion."

Earlier, a video showing the SP MLA making the provocative remarks using religion as his pitch point went viral on social media platform X.

The video was widely shared and slammed by netizens.

BJP Hits Back At SP Leader

The BJP hit back at the SP leader for his remarks. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took to X and criticised the SP MLA for his comments.

"SP MLA from Amroha Mehboob Ali has in the 'Samvidhan Samman' meeting says 'Yogi rule will end because the Muslim population is increasing now' 1) They often complained about 80:20 statement - who does 80 vs 20 is before you 2) Is this Muhabbat ki Dukaan ? Is it pro constitution or secular ? 3) plan is clear Divide Hindus & Unite Muslim votebank?" asked the BJP spokesperson.