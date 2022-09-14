UP: SP leaders detained in Lucknow after clashes with police amid dharna | Twitter/@skphotography68

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government thwarted the Samajwadi Party's (SP) sit-in protest against several issues concerning the people.

Earlier, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party had announced that its MLAs would hold a four-hour dharna starting Wednesday to Sunday in front of Chaudhary Charan Singh's statue in the Vidhan Bhawan.

As the SP MLAs gathered at the SP office on Wednesday morning, the police barricaded the entire area. SP chief Yadav was also prevented from coming out of his house, while other senior party leaders were also confined to their houses.

SP MLAs, in the videos, were seen carrying red and black placards denouncing the Yogi Adityanath-led government's failures. They were also seen shouting slogans and indulging in scuffle with the police personnel.

The protesters were later detained and bundled into police vans. Reportedly, the MLAs are taken to the Eco Garden.

The police spokesperson has said, "They will be allowed to go home later in the day."