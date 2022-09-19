UP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav & other leaders begin their march against the State Government in Lucknow | ANI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders and workers began their march from their party office to the State Assembly against the BJP-led state government in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

As the SP MLAs started gathering at the site, the police barricaded the entire area and deployed heavy security outside their office in the city.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders & workers of the party begin their march to the State Assembly, from their party office, against the State Government. pic.twitter.com/moAM7ztXhW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2022

In the videos shared by ANI, the party MLAs are seen red and black denouncing the Yogi Adityanath-led administration's failures to address several issues concerning the people. They are seen shouting slogans and indulging in scuffles with the police personnel.

While speaking to ANI about the ongoing protest by SP, CM Adityanath said, "There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following laws & order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders."

There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following laws & order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on SP's protest pic.twitter.com/h5phAQ3O3b — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2022