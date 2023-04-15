UP: Six killed, eight injured in car accident in Shravasti; visuals surface

Twitter

Six people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed, and eight others were injured after the SUV they were travelling in fell into a roadside pit and hit a tree in the Ikauna area of Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The SUV driver had lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident near Sonrai, they said.

Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh told PTI that the victims, who belonged to Balrampur and Shravasti, were working in Punjab's Ludhiana.

Drive lost control of the vehicle, says police

"They were returning to their village for the last rites of a family member. On Saturday morning, the driver of their vehicle lost control, rammed into a tree and then fell into a roadside pit," she said.

The victims have been identified as Shravasti residents Heera Lal alias Shailendra Gupta (30), Mukesh Kumar (30), Putti Lal alias Arjun (32) and nine-year-old Veeru alias Amit.

Balrampur native Rama Devi (28) and driver Harish Kumar (42), who hailed from Ludhiana, also died, Singh said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said. The injured have been sent to medical college in Bahraich for treatment, they added.