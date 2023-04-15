UP: Six killed, 10 injured after tractor falls off bridge in Garra river in Shahjahanpur

In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed, and ten others were injured after a tractor-trolley fell off a bridge in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.
As per news reports, the injured were rescued and rushed to a nearby district hospital by villagers.
The incident took place after a tractor-trolley fell from a bridge into Garra river in Tilhar's Birsinghpur village.
Currently, police have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.
(This is a developing news story. More details will be added soon.)
