UP: Six killed, 10 injured after tractor falls off bridge in Garra river in Shahjahanpur

In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed, and ten others were injured after a tractor-trolley fell off a bridge in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

As per news reports, the injured were rescued and rushed to a nearby district hospital by villagers.

The incident took place after a tractor-trolley fell from a bridge into Garra river in Tilhar's Birsinghpur village.

Currently, police have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

(This is a developing news story. More details will be added soon.)