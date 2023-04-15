 UP: Six killed, 10 injured after tractor falls off bridge in Garra river in Shahjahanpur
As per news reports, the injured were rescued and rushed to a nearby district hospital by villagers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed, and ten others were injured after a tractor-trolley fell off a bridge in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

As per news reports, the injured were rescued and rushed to a nearby district hospital by villagers. 

The incident took place after a tractor-trolley fell from a bridge into Garra river in Tilhar's Birsinghpur village. 

Currently, police have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

(This is a developing news story. More details will be added soon.)

