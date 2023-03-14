UP: Sikh man assaulted, turban tossed by mob on Holi after he pulls out sword; Pilibhit Police launches probe after video goes viral |

In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, a group of people tried to colour a Sikh man on Holi. Protesting against this, the Sikh man took out his sword and waved it. After this, people took off his turban, beat him and drenched him with colours.

The video of the incident went viral on the internet on Tuesday. Taking cognizance of this, the Superintendent of Police has ordered an inquiry.

In the video circulating on the internet media, it is being shown that a group of youths are creating a ruckus on the road on Holi. Meanwhile, a Sikh man leaves from there riding a bike. A group of miscreants surround the Sikh man and starts pelting colours.

Take immediate notice of the beating and humiliation of Sikh boy in Puranpur-Pilibhit U.P. @SGPCAmritsar @KiranjotK pic.twitter.com/pZP1SGkZWl — Raaj Singh🌾🐄🚜 (@RaajSin90248159) March 14, 2023

The Sikh man is clearly seen opposing it. At the same time he took out the sword and waved it in the air. After this, the miscreants get down to indecency. The miscreants take off the turban of the young man and drench him with colors while beating him.

Police probe is underway after video goes viral

According to the Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma, this video is from the Puranpur town (of Pilibhit district). To investigate this incident being viral on the social media, the Inspector in charge of Puranpur police station has been ordered to investigate the entire matter and take action.