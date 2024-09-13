 UP: Shopkeeper Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants For Refusing To Give Cigarettes Late At Night In Varanasi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Shopkeeper Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants For Refusing To Give Cigarettes Late At Night In Varanasi

UP: Shopkeeper Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants For Refusing To Give Cigarettes Late At Night In Varanasi

Around midnight, hearing the gunshot, family members rushed outside and took the blood-soaked Sharda to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic incident in the Choubepur police station area, a shopkeeper was shot dead late Thursday night while sleeping outside his home. The unidentified assailants, who arrived at the victim’s shop on a motorcycle, allegedly killed him after he refused to give them cigarettes.

According to reports, the victim, Sharda Yadav, ran a makeshift pan shop outside his house in Birnathipur village, under the Choubepur police station area in Varanasi. He sold grocery items from his shop and used to sleep outside it.

On Thursday, after dinner, Sharda went to sleep outside his shop around 9 PM. When the gunshots were heard, his wife ran outside and found her husband lying in a pool of blood on his cot.

According to local reports, while Sharda was sleeping outside, some unidentified youths arrived on a motorcycle. They demanded a packet of branded cigarettes, but Sharda told them that he could not open the shop as the keys were inside his house. The youths then began to abuse him, shot him in the chest, and fled.

FPJ Shorts
UPSC ESE Mains 2023 Reserved List Now OUT: 81 Candidates Selected; Check NOW!
UPSC ESE Mains 2023 Reserved List Now OUT: 81 Candidates Selected; Check NOW!
Beware of 'Ganja Toffees': Kerala Excise Department Issues Urgent Alert to Parents Over Ganja-Laced Sweets Targeting Students
Beware of 'Ganja Toffees': Kerala Excise Department Issues Urgent Alert to Parents Over Ganja-Laced Sweets Targeting Students
Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Indian Market
Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in Indian Market
Indian Army Technical Graduate Course TGC January 2025: Registration For 30 Positions To Begin On September 18
Indian Army Technical Graduate Course TGC January 2025: Registration For 30 Positions To Begin On September 18

Around midnight, hearing the gunshot, family members rushed outside and took the blood-soaked Sharda to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Villagers immediately notified the police, who have since begun their investigation at the scene.

The Choubepur Police Station Chief and Varuna Zone DCP Chandrakant Meena arrived late at the scene. After gathering descriptions of the suspects, the police have launched a search operation in the surrounding areas but have not yet made any arrests. The murder has sparked significant outrage in the village.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Shopkeeper Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants For Refusing To Give Cigarettes Late At Night In...

UP: Shopkeeper Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Miscreants For Refusing To Give Cigarettes Late At Night In...

5 Conditions Imposed On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal As Supreme Court Grants Him Bail In Liquor Policy...

5 Conditions Imposed On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal As Supreme Court Grants Him Bail In Liquor Policy...

Reach Ahmedabad To Bhuj In 5 Hours Now: PM Modi To Launch India's 1st Vande Metro On Sept 16; Check...

Reach Ahmedabad To Bhuj In 5 Hours Now: PM Modi To Launch India's 1st Vande Metro On Sept 16; Check...

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Indian Diaspora In California's Bay Area Expresses Solidarity With Victim

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Indian Diaspora In California's Bay Area Expresses Solidarity With Victim

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case; To Walk Out Of...

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case; To Walk Out Of...