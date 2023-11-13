 UP Shocker: Woman Shot At For Refusing To Take Back Complaint In Mainpuri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Woman Shot At For Refusing To Take Back Complaint In Mainpuri

UP Shocker: Woman Shot At For Refusing To Take Back Complaint In Mainpuri

According to the police, the accused was out on bail in a cyber case filed by the victim. The accused was persuading the woman to withdraw the complaint she had filed. On her refusal, he allegedly shot at her.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Woman Shot At For Refusing To Take Back Complaint In Mainpuri | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Mainpuri, November 13: A woman was allegedly shot by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district after she refused to withdraw a complaint she filed against him. According to the police, the accused was out on bail in a cyber case filed by the victim. The accused was persuading the woman to withdraw the complaint she had filed. On her refusal, he allegedly shot at her.

He was sent to jail in the same case

"Some days back, a complaint was filed against the accused by the woman (victim) under the Cyber Act. Her complaint was that he, through a fake account, harassed her online. He was sent to jail in the same case," said Rajesh Kumar, ASP Manipuri.

An argument erupted between them, resulting in the man shooting her

"Today, after getting bail, he went to her home to ask her to withdraw the complaint against her. Eventually, an argument erupted between them, resulting in the man shooting her."

The woman was injured but out of danger now

The police officer added that the woman was injured but out of danger now and was undergoing treatment in the hospital. The man was also injured after villagers beat him, the police said. A case has been registered against the man and further investigation into the matter is ongoing, said the police.

Read Also
Greater Noida: Blinkit Delivery Boy, Who SEXUALLY ASSAULTED Woman At Her House, Shot By Police In...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Homestay Employee Gang-Raped In Agra, Video Of Her Crying For Help Goes Viral: ‘I Have Little...

Homestay Employee Gang-Raped In Agra, Video Of Her Crying For Help Goes Viral: ‘I Have Little...

Delhi Air Pollution: Post-Diwali, City's Air Quality Deteriorates Significantly, Smog Envelopes...

Delhi Air Pollution: Post-Diwali, City's Air Quality Deteriorates Significantly, Smog Envelopes...

UP News: Agra Man Wins 5-Year Battle For ₹440 Over His Harrowing Experience With Indian Railways

UP News: Agra Man Wins 5-Year Battle For ₹440 Over His Harrowing Experience With Indian Railways

UP Shocker: Woman Shot At For Refusing To Take Back Complaint In Mainpuri

UP Shocker: Woman Shot At For Refusing To Take Back Complaint In Mainpuri

'Embrace The Enduring Spirit': US President Joe Biden Extends His Wishes To India On Diwali

'Embrace The Enduring Spirit': US President Joe Biden Extends His Wishes To India On Diwali