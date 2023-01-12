UP Shocker! Woman leaves behind baby after delivering it in ladies washroom at Orai railway station |

Orai: A woman reportedly gave birth to a newborn baby left it in the women's bathroom of Orai railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district. The newborn, a baby boy, has been admitted to the district hospital by GRP station Orai and is safe and healthy.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday. National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) headquarters tweeted and informed about the incident.

More and more incidents of this kind have been recorded in the recent past when woman not wanting to be mothers give birth to babies and dump them at public places. In many instances, these mothers dump baby near dumpsters or other public spaces which puts the baby at the risk of being spotted by stray dogs.

In this particular case the baby thankfully was found in time and concerned authorities were called. The baby boy is said to be healthy and is admitted at the district hospital of Orai.

