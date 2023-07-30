 UP Shocker: Woman And 2 Daughters Die By Suicide After Getting Scolded Over Family Dispute In Etah
Senior superintendent of police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the family dispute was related to the youngest daughter's relationship with a man.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | IANS

A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters allegedly hanged themselves in their house, following a family dispute. Senior superintendent of police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the dispute was related to the youngest daughter's relationship with a man.

Incident took place in a village in Nidhauli Kalan area

The incident took place in a village in Nidhauli Kalan area here on Saturday, Singh said. According to a preliminary investigation, the woman's youngest daughter was in a relationship with a man from the same village. He died by suicide on July 24.

After her partner's death, the girl allegedly tried ending her life but her mother and sisters intervened, the SSP said. When the girl's father, who works in Ghaziabad, was informed about the incident, he scolded his wife and two daughters over the phone, the SSP said.

Woman hanged herself, daughters followed suit

Disturbed over the entire episode, the woman allegedly hanged herself, seeing which her daughters followed suit, he added. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

