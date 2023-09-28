UP Shocker: Teacher Leaves Class 1 Girl Student Locked Inside Classroom In Lucknow, Suspended

Representational image |

Lucknow, September 28: A government primary school teacher in Lucknow has been suspended after a Class I girl student was left locked inside her classroom after regular school hours. The incident happened on Wednesday at the school in the Sisandi area of Mohanlalganj block in Lucknow. Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Arun Kumar said the teacher Pramila Awasthi has been suspended with immediate effect for not discharging her duties, negligence in the safety of children in the school and not keeping a count of students before leaving the school.

An inquiry has also been ordered

He said an inquiry has also been ordered and the officer in-charge has been directed to provide the investigation report to the BSA within 15 days. He said during her suspension period she will remain attached to the office of Divisional Education Officer, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow while a charge sheet will be issued separately.

Her conduct was completely contrary to the dignity of teachers and this incident has tarnished the image of the Basic Education Department, he added. Mahak, a Class 1 student, was sleeping in her class when school got over. Teachers and para teachers did not notice her and locked the school gate and went home. She woke up to the beating of drums when locals were taking out procession for the immersion of Ganesh idol. The girl ran towards the window and cried for help.

Passersby heard the child crying and reached the school

Passersby heard the child crying and reached the school and called the para teacher to open the gate. “Locals spotted the girl and informed the shiksha mitra (para teacher) who came and opened the lock after which the girl reached home. She remained inside for at least 15 minutes and reached home by 2.30 p.m. The school got over at 2 p.m,” said Manish Kumar Singh, Block education officer of Mohanlalganj area.

This is not the first time that an incident like this has happened in a government school. In July 2022, ten teachers, including a headmaster of a government primary school in Hathras district were suspended as they left for home leaving a Class 2 student, who was sleeping, locked inside the classroom after the school got over.

