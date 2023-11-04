UP Shocker: Robbers Steal ₹1.25 Lakh From Businessman At Crowded Market In Lucknow; Robbery Caught On CCTV

Robbers Steal ₹1.25 Lakh From Businessman At Crowded Market In Lucknow; Robbery Caught On CCTV | Twitter

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a businessman was robbed of Rs 1,25,000 from a crowded bullion market in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The act of the thieves was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the bullion trader is being robbed by the thieves in broad daylight in the crowded market. The thieves robbed the businessman so swiftly that nobody was able to notice them, even the businessman did not come to know about the theft. The thieves fled the scene after committing the crime.

The trader is seen followed by a man

The incident occurred at the bullion market at the Chowk in Lucknow and a gang of thieves was involved in the crime. It can be seen in the video that the bullion trader who has cash in his pocket is walking in the crowded market. The trader is seen followed by a man with a cloth bag in his hands and a person is seen coming on a cycle from the other side. The cycle rider rams his bicycle in the trader and the other person who was following him swiftly puts his hands inside his pocket and removes the cash and flees the spot.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. One of the onlookers tried to alarm the businessman about the theft but the victom could not hear him and went on. It can also be seen in the video that some cash fell on the ground while the thieves were trying to steal the money from the businessman. The man who was trying to show the businessman about the cash that fell on the ground picked it and kept it inside his pocket and fled the spot.

Police have initiated an inquiry in connection with the case

The businessman registered a complaint of the incident to the police and the police came in action after registering a complaint in connection with the matter. They have initiated an inquiry in connection with the case. They are investigating the CCTV cameras installed in the area and are also checking the cameras installed in the nearby areas. The police is trying to identify the thieves who were caught on the CCTV camera and will soon arrest them. There are no reports of arrests in connection with the matter.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)