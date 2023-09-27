 UP Shocker: Miscreants Throw Acid At Brother & Sister Sleeping Inside Their House In Bareilly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Miscreants Throw Acid At Brother & Sister Sleeping Inside Their House In Bareilly

UP Shocker: Miscreants Throw Acid At Brother & Sister Sleeping Inside Their House In Bareilly

The siblings stayed in the rented accommodation along with their uncle, while their father is a dentist based in Pilibhit.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Acid Attack | Representative Image

Bareilly, September 27: A 19-year-old medical aspirant and her 17-year-old brother suffered severe burn injuries after a few unidentified persons threw acid on them while they were sleeping inside their a rented accommodation in Bareilly's Izzat Nagar area.

The siblings stayed in the rented accommodation

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) city, Rahul Bhati, said the girl is preparing for NEET and her brother is a Class 11th student at a Bareilly school. He said the siblings stayed in the rented accommodation along with their uncle, while their father is a dentist based in Pilibhit.

The duo was sleeping inside the room while the uncle was sleeping outside

He said the duo was sleeping inside the room while the uncle was sleeping outside when some unidentified persons barged into the room, which was not locked from inside, and threw acid over the siblings at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The duo studied till 2 a.m. and went to sleep after which the incident took place

Their mother informed the police that the duo studied till 2 a.m. and went to sleep after which the incident took place. While she did not raise suspicion on anybody, the victim girl apprehended the involvement of two youths who had been stalking them. The two have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

Read Also
Delhi Shocker: Woman Pours Acid On Her Daughter-In-Law In New Usmanpur Area; Accused Arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Publicity Interest Litigation’, Says Tamil Nadu Govt In SC On Pleas Seeking Action Against...

‘Publicity Interest Litigation’, Says Tamil Nadu Govt In SC On Pleas Seeking Action Against...

Punjab: Doctors Find Earphones, Screws & Lockets In Moga Man's Stomach, Carry Out 3-Hour Long...

Punjab: Doctors Find Earphones, Screws & Lockets In Moga Man's Stomach, Carry Out 3-Hour Long...

Gujarat HC Grants ₹1 Lakh Compensation To Man Who Spent 3 Years In Jail As Authorities Couldn't...

Gujarat HC Grants ₹1 Lakh Compensation To Man Who Spent 3 Years In Jail As Authorities Couldn't...

Rajasthan: Priest Opens Envelope Donated By PM Modi To Temple In Bhilwara, Finds ₹21 Inside (Watch...

Rajasthan: Priest Opens Envelope Donated By PM Modi To Temple In Bhilwara, Finds ₹21 Inside (Watch...

'False Information': ISKCON Refutes BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's Claims Of Its Cows Being Sold To Butcher...

'False Information': ISKCON Refutes BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's Claims Of Its Cows Being Sold To Butcher...