UP Shocker: Miscreants Throw Acid At Brother & Sister Sleeping Inside Their House In Bareilly

Acid Attack | Representative Image

Bareilly, September 27: A 19-year-old medical aspirant and her 17-year-old brother suffered severe burn injuries after a few unidentified persons threw acid on them while they were sleeping inside their a rented accommodation in Bareilly's Izzat Nagar area.

The siblings stayed in the rented accommodation

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) city, Rahul Bhati, said the girl is preparing for NEET and her brother is a Class 11th student at a Bareilly school. He said the siblings stayed in the rented accommodation along with their uncle, while their father is a dentist based in Pilibhit.

The duo was sleeping inside the room while the uncle was sleeping outside

He said the duo was sleeping inside the room while the uncle was sleeping outside when some unidentified persons barged into the room, which was not locked from inside, and threw acid over the siblings at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The duo studied till 2 a.m. and went to sleep after which the incident took place

Their mother informed the police that the duo studied till 2 a.m. and went to sleep after which the incident took place. While she did not raise suspicion on anybody, the victim girl apprehended the involvement of two youths who had been stalking them. The two have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

