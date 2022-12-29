UP shocker: Meerut man informs mother before strangling girlfriend for being friendly with another youth | Representative Image

Meerut: A young man is accused of killing his girlfriend by strangling her, although he apparently told his mother that he planned to do so.

"I am going to kill my love, don't wait for me," he told his mother just before the murder.

The policemen investigating the case have recovered the purported audio clip from his possession.

The victim's body was discovered laying in her rented home by her landlord the day after the crime, which occurred on December 23, according to police reports.

Shiva Singh, the accused, has already been taken into custody.

A senior police officer said Shiva Singh was in a relationship with one Sonia for the past eight months. Sonia lived in a rented accommodation in the Shivpuri area and used to make idols to eke out a living.

He recently learned of her friendship with another young person, and this really riledhim, to the point where he killed her.