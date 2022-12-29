e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP shocker: Meerut man informs mother before strangling girlfriend for being friendly with another youth

UP shocker: Meerut man informs mother before strangling girlfriend for being friendly with another youth

"I am going to kill my love, don't wait for me," he told his mother just before the murder.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
UP shocker: Meerut man informs mother before strangling girlfriend for being friendly with another youth | Representative Image
Follow us on

Meerut: A young man is accused of killing his girlfriend by strangling her, although he apparently told his mother that he planned to do so.

"I am going to kill my love, don't wait for me," he told his mother just before the murder.

The policemen investigating the case have recovered the purported audio clip from his possession.

The victim's body was discovered laying in her rented home by her landlord the day after the crime, which occurred on December 23, according to police reports.

Shiva Singh, the accused, has already been taken into custody.

A senior police officer said Shiva Singh was in a relationship with one Sonia for the past eight months. Sonia lived in a rented accommodation in the Shivpuri area and used to make idols to eke out a living.

He recently learned of her friendship with another young person, and this really riledhim, to the point where he killed her.

RECENT STORIES

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah over 'misuse of power' by probe agencies after...

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah over 'misuse of power' by probe agencies after...

Dense fog, low visibility in North India causes train delays; find more details here

Dense fog, low visibility in North India causes train delays; find more details here

DU UG Admissions 2022: Varsity announces empty seats for last round

DU UG Admissions 2022: Varsity announces empty seats for last round

Noida woman who assault her house help arrested after CCTV video goes viral

Noida woman who assault her house help arrested after CCTV video goes viral

Weight loss goals? Get inspired by the fitness routine of now-viral Delhi cop who lost 46 kg in 8...

Weight loss goals? Get inspired by the fitness routine of now-viral Delhi cop who lost 46 kg in 8...