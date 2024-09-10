 UP Shocker! Man, Out On Bail In Abduction Case, Allegedly Kidnaps The Same 17-Year-Old Girl Again & Rapes Her For 1 Month
UP Shocker! Man, Out On Bail In Abduction Case, Allegedly Kidnaps The Same 17-Year-Old Girl Again & Rapes Her For 1 Month

The accused Veer Nath Pandey, originally from Bhojpur district in Bihar, had previously been jailed for kidnapping the same girl. After being released on bail, Pandey allegedly kidnapped the teenager again on August 5, 2024, and sexually assaulted her for a month, according to police.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhadohi: Days after getting bail in the kidnapping case of a 17-year-old girl, a man allegedly abducted the teenager again and repeatedly raped her. He was arrested on Monday, police said.

About The Horror

The police said the initial complaint was filed in May 2024 by the girl's father at the Koirauna police station here in which he alleged that his daughter was missing, leading to an FIR for kidnapping.

article-image

The police investigation resulted in the girl's recovery and Pandey's subsequent imprisonment, they said.

Statement Of Inspector Manoj Kumar, In-Charge Of Koirauna Police Station

Inspector Manoj Kumar, in-charge of the Koirauna police station, said, "After Pandey's release on bail, he abducted the victim while she was going to defecate. On September 2, Pandey abandoned the girl near Jangiganj railway station and fled. The girl approached the police the same day, alleging severe sexual abuse by Pandey over the past month."

FIR Filed Against The Accused Under The Relevant Sections Of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

An FIR was filed against Pandey under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and kidnapping, as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Inspector Kumar said the victim's medical examination confirmed the rape.

Pandey was apprehended on Monday at Itahara Chauraha, and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

