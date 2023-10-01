UP Shocker: Man Kills Class 5 Student For Taking Sugarcane From Field In Hardoi; Arrested (Video)

Man Kills Class 5 Student For Taking Sugarcane From Field | Twitter

Hardoi: In a shocking incident, a minor Dalit boy was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi District only for taking a sugarcane from the sugarcane field in the village. The incident has shocked the entire village. The accused has been arrested. The Superintendent of Police (SP) has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to the team that has solved the murder mystery.

The victim was a class 5 student

As per reports, the victim who is a class 5 student had gone to school on September 25 and did not return home until late evening. The parents of the kid then started searching for the kid after which they found the dead body of the kid lying in the sugarcane field of Shahabuddin, who is a resident of Mujha Mahra Para. The kid who lost his life was Mukesh and he was the son of Rambachan and was a resident of Nai Basti area that falls under the Manjhila Police Station area.

The police registered a case on the complaint of the father

The police registered a case on the complaint of the father and initiated an inquiry after the dead body of the kid was recovered. The police started to probe the CCTV cameras installed in the area and also deployed a team to investigate the murder. Four teams were deployed and also SWAT surveillance team was deployed to investigate and nab the killer.

The police found that a resident named Ismail Khan was suspect of the murder

After a thorough investigation, the police found that a resident named Ismail Khan was suspect of the murder. The police took Ismail into custody and started interrogation. The accused then succumbed to the interrogation and accepted that he killed the kid. Ismail Khan said that he attacked the kid on his head with a stick after he took a sugarcane from the field and fled the spot. The accused has been arrested and is currently in police custody.