 UP Shocker: Lawyer Kidnaps & Tortures Teen For Drinking Soda With His Daughter In Kanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Lawyer Kidnaps & Tortures Teen For Drinking Soda With His Daughter In Kanpur

UP Shocker: Lawyer Kidnaps & Tortures Teen For Drinking Soda With His Daughter In Kanpur

A case of molestation under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 7/8 of the POCSO Act was also registered against the boy.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy was reportedly kidnapped and brutally tortured by a lawyer and his associates in Bithoor of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district before being rescued by police, the police said.

About The Incident

The youth was spotted sipping soft drinks with one of his classmates by her father, a lawyer by profession. The boy was kidnapped and taken to the farmhouse owned by the key accused, from where he was later rescued when the lawyer and his men were allegedly about to kill him, Kalyanpur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Pandey said.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Man Stages Own Kidnapping After Losing ₹6 Lakh In Online Betting; Sends Photos Of...
article-image

Both minors are pursuing a Bachelor's degree in pharmacy at a college in Bainkuthpur.

The boy was getting treated at the intensive care unit of a hospital, the ACP added.

While the police have registered a case of kidnapping and attempted murder against lawyer Braj Narain Nishad, the girl's father, his brother Tej Narain, and several unidentified persons, a group of lawyers, protesting police action, staged a demonstration claiming that the boy was caught teasing Braj Narain's daughter, a claim refuted by the police.

Read Also
VIDEO: Youth Kidnapped, Thrashed, Made To Drink Urine & Garlanded With Shoes By In-Laws Over Illicit...
article-image

Case Of Molestation Registered

Buckling under the pressure of lawyers, a case of molestation under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 7/8 of the POCSO Act was also registered against the boy. Following the arrests of the lawyer and his brother late on Saturday evening, lawyers abstained from work.

The Pradeshik Armed Constabulary personnel were deployed in Bithoor and on local court premises as the police were about to launch further proceedings against the two. Allegedly, the lawyer, his brother, and others brutally assaulted the teenager and subjected him to waterboarding multiple times. The boy's family, upon learning about their son when the lawyer threatened to kill him, contacted Bithoor police, which rescued him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: Lawyer Kidnaps & Tortures Teen For Drinking Soda With His Daughter In Kanpur

UP Shocker: Lawyer Kidnaps & Tortures Teen For Drinking Soda With His Daughter In Kanpur

UP Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped In Lucknow; 2 Detained For Questioning

UP Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped In Lucknow; 2 Detained For Questioning

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Release Book On Param Vir Chakra Recipient Veer Abdul Hamid In Ghazipur...

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Release Book On Param Vir Chakra Recipient Veer Abdul Hamid In Ghazipur...

Tripura: 11 Bangladeshis Apprehended At Agartala Railway Station For Entering India Illegally

Tripura: 11 Bangladeshis Apprehended At Agartala Railway Station For Entering India Illegally

'Special Arrangements Made For Devotees,' Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Ahead Of Lord...

'Special Arrangements Made For Devotees,' Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Ahead Of Lord...