UP Shocker: Groups Of Girl Students Create Ruckus, Fight Over 'Boyfriend' In Middle Of Road In Ballia; Video Surfaces

Groups Of Girl Students Create Ruckus, Fight Over 'Boyfriend' In Ballia | Twitter

Ballia: A shocking video has surface on the ineternet in which it can be seen that a gang war like situation erupted between two groups of school girl students in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. The video of the fight among the gangs of girls is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen that the girls are beating each other in the middle of the road in broad daylight. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. The reason for the fight has not been confirmed yet and the police has started probe into the matter.

A fight broke out between the girls after one of the girls talked to the boyfriend of another

There are reports that a fight broke out between the girls after one of the girls talked to the boyfriend of another. The girl came to confront the other girl for talking to her boyfriend and an argument erupted between them. The altercation escalated and a fight broke out between the girls, the other girls who accompanied them also started to fight with each other. The girls created a huge ruckus in the middle of the road as the fight escalated.

The girls are fighting with each other after a girl pulls the hair of another girl

It can be seen in the video that the girls are fighting with each other after a girl pulls the hair of another girl and the matter escalates. The fight breaks out and the girls start thrashing each other with kicks, punches and slaps and also pull each other's hair. The girls are from the same school as they are all wearing the same light blue-coloured dress with white pants and white long scarf.

The video is going viral on social media

The video is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the girl students are kicking and punching each other and after some time the onlookers and the shopkeepers in the area interfere and separate the girls from each other. The girls then stopped fighting and went to their school. The incident occurred near the school that falls under the Sukhpura police station area in Ballia.

प्रभारी निरीक्षक सुखपुरा को नियमानुसार जांच/आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — Ballia Police (@balliapolice) October 22, 2023

Police initiate probe into the matter

The police said that the matter has been registered and a probe has been ordered in connection with the matter. The police came into action after the video of the incident went viral on social media. They are investigating the videos and have initiated a probe in connection with the matter. The police said, "Inspector in-charge Sukhpura was directed to investigate/take necessary action as per rules."

