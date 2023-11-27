 UP Shocker: Govt School Teacher Booked For Sexually Harassing Around 18 Girl Students In Unnao
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Govt School Teacher Booked For Sexually Harassing Around 18 Girl Students In Unnao

UP Shocker: Govt School Teacher Booked For Sexually Harassing Around 18 Girl Students In Unnao

The alleged incident, police said, came to light after one of the girls reached out to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and also wrote a complaint on the Prime Minister of India’s website.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Govt School Teacher Booked For Sexually Harassing Around 18 Girl Students In Unnao | IANS

Unnao, November 27: An FIR has been registered against the head teacher of a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district for allegedly sexually harassing girl students. The alleged incident, police said, came to light after one of the girls reached out to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and also wrote a complaint on the Prime Minister of India’s website.

At least 18 girls confirmed that head teacher Rajesh Kumar sexually harassed them

According to sources, child commission member Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal met the girls on Saturday and spoke to them at length. At least 18 girls confirmed that head teacher Rajesh Kumar sexually harassed them. The children said that the teacher bribed them with candies to indulge in improper acts, people said. Dalal did not speak to the media on the matter.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by a woman cook

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Pramod Mishra said that the FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by a woman cook, who said that the girls had informed her about the harassment.

Efforts are on to trace Kumar who is absconding

“On the basis of a complaint by the school cook, an FIR was registered against Kumar under provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Efforts are on to trace Kumar who is absconding,” Mishra said. “The cook said she had informed another teacher about the alleged harassment,” he added. There was no reaction from the school officials.

Read Also
Pune: Tuition Teacher Molests Student, Enquires About Her Parents' Intimate Relations; Booked
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Noida Viral Video: Miscreants Throw 'Money' From Roofs Of Speeding SUVs On Highway; Fined ₹33,000...

Noida Viral Video: Miscreants Throw 'Money' From Roofs Of Speeding SUVs On Highway; Fined ₹33,000...

Telangana Elections 2023: Election Commission Asks CM KCR Led BRS Govt To Stop Disbursements Under...

Telangana Elections 2023: Election Commission Asks CM KCR Led BRS Govt To Stop Disbursements Under...

Gujarat: 20 Dead After Unseasonal Rains Bring Lightning & Hailstorm, HM Amit Shah Expresses Grief

Gujarat: 20 Dead After Unseasonal Rains Bring Lightning & Hailstorm, HM Amit Shah Expresses Grief

UP Shocker: Govt School Teacher Booked For Sexually Harassing Around 18 Girl Students In Unnao

UP Shocker: Govt School Teacher Booked For Sexually Harassing Around 18 Girl Students In Unnao

CAA Will Be Implemented, Final Draft Likely To Be Ready By March 30, 2024: Union Minister Ajay...

CAA Will Be Implemented, Final Draft Likely To Be Ready By March 30, 2024: Union Minister Ajay...