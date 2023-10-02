UP Shocker! Family Of 5 Among 6 Killed In Clash Over Deoria Land Dispute

Representative Pic

Lucknow: The gory killing of six people including five from one family has sent shockwaves in Uttar Pradesh.

Land dispute between two families took a tragic turn on Monday morning leading to this killing. The incident took place in Fatehpur village under Rudrapur police station of Deoria district where two rival groups fired at each other during a clash over a long pending land dispute.

Rivalry between the 2 families over property

The Special Director General (SDG), Law & order Prashant Kumar informed that the incident occurred due to an old rivalry going on between two families over a land dispute. District Development Council (DDC) member Prem Yadav was the first to be killed while he had gone to settle the dispute at the residence of Satya Prakash Dubey.

When the family members and relatives of Yadav came to know about this, they attacked the residence of Dubey and lynched him. Besides 54-year-old Dubey, his wife Kiran Dubey and daughter Saloni of 18 years were also killed. Her minor daughter Nandini and son Gandhi were also beaten to death by the mob that attacked to avenge the death of DDC member Prem Yadav. The mob also brutally injured Anmol, the 8-year-oldd son of Dubey who has been admitted to Gorakhpur Medical College under critical condition.

CM Yogi springs into action

Shocked over this bizarre killing, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately asked top officers to rush to the spot. The Principal Secretary of Home, Sanjay Prasad, and SDG Prashant Kumar reached the spot and talked to the villagers. The SDG said that 14 people have been taken into custody regarding this incident and interrogation is going on. He said that strict action would be taken against local police if any laxity is found

Meanwhile, sensing caste-based tension in the areas near the incident of crime, the state government has deployed additional forces in the entire Deoria district.

