UP Shocker! Domestic help urinates in water while mopping floor in Noida house; arrested after video went viral |

A domestic aide named Sabeena Khatun was taken into custody by the police in Greater Noida's Ajnara Homes Society after a video of her urinating into a bucket of water and using it to clean the floors went viral on social media. The homeowner, disturbed by the shameless and unsanitary act, wasted no time in filing a complaint with the Bisrakh police station, seeking immediate action.

Police investigation and confession

Following the complaint, the police swiftly detained Sabeena Khatun and began an interrogation. Initially, she denied the allegations, attempting to evade responsibility. However, after rigorous questioning, she eventually confessed to urinating in the bucket of water used for cleaning.

घर में नौकरानी के रूप में काम करने वाली सबीना खातून ने पानी भरी बाल्टी में पेशाब किया और फिर पूरे घर में पोंछा लगाया। मामला ग्रेटर नोएडा की अजनारा होम्स सोसाइटी का है. सबीना ने पुलिस पूछताछ में पेशाब करने की बात कुबूली है pic.twitter.com/szU4FsXhR1 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) May 25, 2023

Lack of justification for her actions

During the investigation, Sabeena Khatun failed to provide any reasonable justification or explanation for her disturbing behavior. The motive behind her act remains unclear, leaving both the homeowner and the community bewildered and disgusted by her actions.

Outrage and backlash on social media

The video quickly gained traction on various social media platforms, triggering widespread public outrage and condemnation towards Sabeena Khatun. Netizens expressed their disgust and disbelief, demanding strict action against the maid for jeopardizing the household's hygiene.

Legal consequences and potential charges

Based on the evidence from the viral video and Sabeena Khatun's confession, the police are preparing a case against her. The specific charges have yet to be determined, but they are expected to include offenses related to public health and safety, as well as intentional damage to property. The authorities are determined to ensure that appropriate legal consequences are imposed for her unsanitary act.