UP Shocker: Doctors Arrested After Holding Night Shift Nurse Captive And Raping Her For 12 Hours At Private Hospital In Moradabad | Representative Image

In a shocking incident at a private hospital in Thakurdwara, Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh doctor was arrested on charges of raping a nurse on Saturday night. The incident came to light when the nurse returned home on Sunday morning and informed her family about the ordeal.

The police, acting on a complaint filed by the nurse's father, have registered a case against Dr. Shahnawaz, nurse Mehnaz, and ward boy Junaid. All three accused have been arrested and are currently under investigation.

According to the complaint, the 20-year-old nurse had been working at the hospital on the Thakurdwara-Kashipur road for the past 10 months. On Saturday evening, around 7 PM, she went to the hospital for her duty. Nurse Mehnaz allegedly conspired with Dr. Shahnawaz and instructed the victim to go to the doctor's room. When the nurse refused, Mehnaz and ward boy Junaid forcibly took her to a room located above the hospital and locked her inside.

At around midnight, Dr. Shahnawaz allegedly held the nurse captive and raped her. The victim also reported that the doctor used casteist slurs and threatened to kill her. Additionally, he confiscated her mobile phone.

On Sunday morning, the head nurse arrived at the hospital, and the victim confided in her about the incident. She was subsequently sent home, where she informed her family, who then approached the police.

A case has been registered against Dr. Shahnawaz, nurse Mehnaz, and ward boy Junaid under charges of rape, the SC/ST Act, and other relevant sections of the law. The police have arrested all three accused, and the victim has undergone a medical examination.

Thakurdwara Police Station's Inspector-in-Charge, Rajeev Chaudhary, stated that the victim's statements are being recorded. "The incident in Thakurdwara is extremely sensitive. We acted immediately upon receiving the complaint, and all three accused are in police custody. Strict action will be taken against them," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moradabad, Satpal Antil.

Health Department Inspects Hospital

Following the incident, the health department, under the instructions of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), conducted an inspection of the hospital on Sunday evening, accompanied by police personnel. A team led by the Superintendent of the Community Health Center (CHC) visited the hospital to assess the condition of the patients admitted there, in preparation for shifting them in case the hospital is sealed.

The inspection revealed that nine patients were admitted to the hospital at the time. Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused. It was also noted that Dr. Shahnawaz holds a BUMS degree.