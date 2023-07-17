UP Shocker: Doctor Slaps, Abuses Patient In Saifai PGI, Visuals Surface

Stills from the video showing doctor slapping a patient | Twitter

Doctors are considered only next to God when it comes to saving lives. The noble profession is immensely respected by people and rightly so. Doctors and nurses as well as all those involved in the medical sector play a crucial role in the well-being of the society. However, a video from the Saifai Medical College University, showing a resident doctor slapping and abusing a patient has shocked people. The video, which is being circulated now after it came to the notice of people on social media, has caused outrage among netizens, who have questioned the doctor's behaviour.

The video showing doctor slapping a patient in Saifai Medical College

Doctor remains unapologetic

As the video shows, the doctor walks up to the patient and slaps him. He is also heard abusing the patient inside the ward, even as the patient is on bed. Later, it is clearly seen that the hospital support staff tries to explain the doctor his mistake, however, he remains unapologetic about his actions.

The doctor is heard saying to the hospital staff that he had repeatedly warned the patient not to repeat his "mistakes" but that the patient was not paying heed to his advice, following which he slapped the patient.

A support staff member also tells the doctor that he could have informed the seniors instead of slapping the patient. A man is also heard telling the doctor that what he did was wrong. The doctor arrogantly tells that man to "not tell him what is right and wrong".

Dean takes note of incident

It is said that the dean of the medical college has taken note of the video. An internal inquiry has been set up in the matter and the hospital management will take action once the report sheds light on the incident.

