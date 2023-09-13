 UP Shocker: Class 10 Student Pours Petrol & Sets Classmate On Fire After Dispute In Aligarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Class 10 Student Pours Petrol & Sets Classmate On Fire After Dispute In Aligarh

UP Shocker: Class 10 Student Pours Petrol & Sets Classmate On Fire After Dispute In Aligarh

The accused was agitated over a dispute with the victim due to damage caused to his school bag, said the police.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Class 10 Student Pours Petrol & Sets Classmate On Fire | Representative image

Aligarh, September 13: A student of Class 10 has been booked for allegedly pouring petrol on his classmate and setting him ablaze at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The incident happened on Tuesday. The accused was agitated over a dispute with the victim due to damage caused to his school bag, said the police.

The injured student was rushed to the AMU

The injured student was rushed to the AMU’s JN Medical College and Hospital. His condition was said to be stable with about 25 per cent burn injuries. The boy’s parents approached the Civil Lines police and lodged an FIR against the absconding accused.

The incident took place at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh AMU City School

Mohd Wasim Ali, proctor of AMU, said, “The incident took place on Tuesday at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh AMU City School affiliated to the Aligarh Muslim University. The two classmates had some dispute after the bag of one of them was damaged by the other.”

The incident created panic on the school campus

“The boy, whose bag was damaged, brought petrol from a motorcycle parked on the campus, poured it on his classmate and set him afire. The incident created panic on the school campus” he added.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Child Shelter Official Thrashes Minor Girl With Slippers In Agra; Accused Suspended...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Hold Dinner Party For 450 Delhi Police Officials: Report

PM Modi To Hold Dinner Party For 450 Delhi Police Officials: Report

WATCH: Rajasthan Cop Turns Video Journalist To Report Helicopter's Emergency Landing, Goes Viral

WATCH: Rajasthan Cop Turns Video Journalist To Report Helicopter's Emergency Landing, Goes Viral

J&K: 1 Terrorist Neutralised, 1 Army Jawan Killed & 3 Others Injured In Encounter In Rajouri

J&K: 1 Terrorist Neutralised, 1 Army Jawan Killed & 3 Others Injured In Encounter In Rajouri

Uttar Pradesh: IT Raids At Multiple Premises Linked To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan (VIDEO)

Uttar Pradesh: IT Raids At Multiple Premises Linked To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan (VIDEO)

Karnataka: Drunkard Son Hacks Mother To Death With Axe For Refusing To Give Money For Alcohol In...

Karnataka: Drunkard Son Hacks Mother To Death With Axe For Refusing To Give Money For Alcohol In...