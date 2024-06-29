 UP Shocker: Brother Of Kadergaon Village Head Brutally Murdered In Amethi Over Dispute; Probe Underway
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Brother Of Kadergaon Village Head Brutally Murdered In Amethi Over Dispute; Probe Underway

Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar Singh said Ajay Singh (45), a resident of Kadergaon in the Amethi police station area, was travelling on a motorcycle with his friend Saurabh to Kadergaon late on Friday when the attack took place.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Amethi: The brother of a village head was allegedly murdered near the Benipur area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Statement Of Police

Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar Singh said Ajay Singh (45), a resident of Kadergaon in the Amethi police station area, was travelling to Kadergaon on a motorcycle with his friend Saurabh late on Friday.

During this time, two people, including one Monu Pasi, attacked him near the Benipur canal on the Amethi-Sultanpur Road. Ajay Singh was seriously injured in the attack and taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said. Ajay Singh was the brother of Pawan Singh, the village head of Kadergaon.

Singh said initial investigations revealed that the attackers had a dispute with Ajay Singh.

A case has been filed and a search is underway for the attackers, he added.

