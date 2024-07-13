UP Shocker: Bride Refuses To Marry After Dispute Among Guests Over Seating Near Cooler In Ballia; Watch VIDEO

Bride Refuses To Marry After Dispute Among Guests For Sitting Near Cooler In Ballia; Watch VIDEO | X

Ballia: In a shocking incident, a bride called off wedding after a dispute arose between the guests and her family for sitting near the cooler in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. As the dispute escalated, the bride refused to marry the groom. The bride did not change her decision of not marrying the groom even after the people tried to convince her for marriage. The matter was then taken to the panchayat of the village and the meeting continued till late night which concluded without any conclusion. The people from both the sides had to approach the police after that.

As per reports, the incident occurred in Chitbaragaon village where both the parties were taken to the police station and the police tried to mediate, however, despite the efforts the police were also not able to reach to a resolution. After a long tussle, the police fined both the parties of Rs 151 for disturbing peace in the area and then allowed them to go.

A video of the groom identified as Hukumchand Jaiswal who hails from Mustafabad has surface on the internet in which he is seen narrating the ordeal. The groom told the media that he pleaded the bride not to cancel the marriage and also said that he tried to convince her by saying that small arguments happen in marriages.

इस सम्बन्ध में स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा उभय पक्षों के विरुद्ध निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही करते हुए 04 व्यक्तियों को मा० न्यायालय भेजा गया है। मौके पर शान्ति व्यवस्था कायम है । — Ballia Police (@balliapolice) July 13, 2024

He further told that the marriage ceremony was about to be completed and the argument arose after which the dispute took place over seating near the cooler. He also said that he has to bear the consequences of a fight between the guests and her family for which he is not even responsible. There are reports that the bride believes that the marriage is not auspicious as a fight started already and what will happen when she goes to her in-laws?

The family members of the bride also tried to convince along with other people present during the wedding, however, the bride remained firm with her stubbornness and did not change her decision. The police said, "In this regard, the local police has taken preventive action against both the parties and sent 04 persons to the Hon'ble Court. Peace and order is maintained at the spot."