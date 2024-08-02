UP Shocker: Agra Man Buried Alive Over Land Dispute, Rescued By Stray Dogs; VIDEO

Stray dogs | FPJ

A 24-year-old man from Agra has made a shocking allegation that he was buried alive by four men due to a land dispute, surviving the ordeal thanks to the intervention of stray dogs.

The man, Roop Kishore, recounted that on July 18, he was attacked by Ankit, Gaurav, Karan, and Akash in the Artoni area. According to Kishore, the men brutally beat him, strangled him, and then buried him on their farm, believing he was dead.

In a miraculous twist, Kishore survived despite being buried. A pack of stray dogs began digging at the spot where he was buried. Their actions and bites caused him to regain consciousness. Summoning all his strength, Kishore managed to pull himself out of the shallow grave and walk far enough to be noticed by passersby, who immediately rushed him to a hospital. He is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries.

Read Also Thane News: 12 Dogs Rescued From Illegal Shelter In A Collective Raid By NGOs And Police

Kishore’s mother provided more context as she spoke to local journalists, stating that the accused men had forcibly taken her son from their home before the assault and burial. This indicates premeditation and a personal vendetta, likely tied to the ongoing land dispute.

Station House Officer (SHO) Neeraj Sharma of the Sikandra Police Station confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the four accused men. The police are now actively searching for the suspects, who are on the run.

This case has brought to light the severe and violent nature of land disputes in the region, emphasising the urgent need for resolution and justice.