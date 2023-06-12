UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Bareilly Teen Raped By 3 Men; All Accused Arrested |

UP: In a disturbing incident, a teenager living in a village in Uttar Pradesh got entangled in the conspiracy of a 50-year-old man, identified as Shah Alam. Over the span of four months, Alam reportedly seduced and manipulated the girl through hundreds of phone calls. Under his influence, the girl was lured and abducted on June 6, and taken to Kashipur, where she was held hostage and subjected to rape.

Involvement of Multiple Accused and Ongoing Abuse

After being abducted, the victim was handed over to two more individuals, Irfan and Nadeem, who also assaulted her. Irfan, known as Babu, resided in the same village as the victim and proceeded to rape her.

The traumatised girl felt helpless and trapped, unable to escape or comprehend her situation. She remained in the clutches of the accused individuals, enduring further abuse. Later they left Rs 500 notes near her and left her there alone.

Police Investigation and Revised Charges

Based on the victim's statement, the police upgraded the charges against the three accused in the previously filed kidnapping case. The sections of gang rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) were added to the FIR, stated a report in Jagran.

The girl revealed that Shah Alam, the father-in-law of the village head, had made prolonged phone calls to her, initially establishing an acquaintance that later took a sinister turn.

A girl kidnapped and taken to Uttarakhand by 50 year old Shah Alam and r@ped by three friends turn by turn.



All three accused Aalam, Irfan and Nadeem arrested.



Shah Alam first lured the girl and took her to kashipur in uttarakhand & r@ped her in a rented room. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/CWRNBzM1KT — Desidudewithsign (@Nikhilsingh21_) June 12, 2023

Victims Rescued and Accused Arrested

The police were able to track the victim's location through the surveillance cell and found her in Kashipur on Friday night. Following her rescue, she underwent a medical examination, and her statements were presented before the Child Welfare Committee. All three accused were arrested on Monday afternoon by the swift action of UP Police.