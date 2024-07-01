UP Shocker: 1-Month-Old Baby Allegedly Kidnapped From Private Hospital In Bareilly

Representative Image

Bareilly: A one-month child was allegedly kidnapped from a private hospital here on Monday, police said.

FIR Registered

An FIR has been registered in the matter under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 97 (kidnapping) after a complaint by the child's father Sushil Kumar, police said.

Baradari police station SHO Amit Pandey said that on June 28, Kumar, a resident of Thana Sungadhi in the Pilibhit district, admitted his child Indrajit to a private hospital on Dohra Road.

He said that around 6 am on Monday, the child was reported missing from the ICU ward of the hospital, and the local police have been looking for the child since morning.

The FIR registered in this case is the first one in the district under the new criminal law.