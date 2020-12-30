'Shaheen Bagh shooter' Kapil Gujjar officially joins BJP in UP's Ghaziabad

Kapil Gujjar, the man who had fired three shots in the air in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest site amid the raging anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests earlier this year, is now once again under the spotlight.
Multiple reports confirmed on Wednesday that Kapil Gujjar has now officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the presence of local leaders of the saffron party, at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.
After joining the party, Gujjar, who belongs to east Delhi's Dallu Pura area, said that the BJP is working to "strengthen" Hindutva and that he will support the party in every step.
Earlier this year, a continuous sit-in against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act had been organised, chiefly by women, at the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital Delhi. Gujjar had gone to the same area on February 1 and opened fire in the air, following which he was apprehended by the by the cops.
While being taken away by the police officers, Gujjar had shouted "Jai Shri Ram" and reportedly told bystanders that India was a "Hindu rashtra vaadi kshetra (Hindu nationalist state)".
A video clip posted by news agency ANI had previously shown him being taken away by the Delhi Police.
Later, however, Kapil Gujjar was granted bail by a Delhi court on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of similar amount. When Kapil Gujjar had arrived in his locality after release from jail, he was greeted with loud cheers and support.
While proceeding with the investigation, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had presumed that Gujjar is associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), based on a few photographs on his phone in which Gujjar and his father could be seen along with prominent leaders of the party.
However, putting a rest to months of contention, Kapil Gujjar has finally sided with the BJP.
