'Shaheen Bagh shooter' Kapil Gujjar officially joins BJP in UP's Ghaziabad

After joining the party, Gujjar, who belongs to east Delhi's Dallu Pura area, said that the BJP is working to "strengthen" Hindutva and that he will support the party in every step.

Earlier this year, a continuous sit-in against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act had been organised, chiefly by women, at the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital Delhi. Gujjar had gone to the same area on February 1 and opened fire in the air, following which he was apprehended by the by the cops.

While being taken away by the police officers, Gujjar had shouted "Jai Shri Ram" and reportedly told bystanders that India was a "Hindu rashtra vaadi kshetra (Hindu nationalist state)".

A video clip posted by news agency ANI had previously shown him being taken away by the Delhi Police.