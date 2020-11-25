UP: Section 144 in Lucknow to curb protests by political parties

Lucknow: Fearing protests by opposition parties and others in the next few days, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended section 144 of IPC in the state capital Lucknow which prohibits assembly of four or more persons.

An order in this regard was issued by the joint commissioner of Lucknow which states, “Some political parties and people are likely to hold agitations in the capital Lucknow which can disturb the peace. Due to covid pandemic, the government has already implemented some restrictions. Peace can be disturbed during 11th Sharif and Kartika Poornima (which will fall this week). Hence, we are extending enforcement of section 144 in the city.”

The order doesn’t specify the end date.

Congress, Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party have been holding rallies and agitations in Lucknow for long over a range of issues ranging from crimes to farm bills.

Section 144 is officially in place in the city since October 1. Since the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Title Case verdict in November 2019 followed by anti-CAA protests, most parts of UP have been under section 144 for most of the time.