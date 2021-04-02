UP schools up to class 8 to stay shut till April 11 amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Lucknow: Amid rising coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government on Friday extended the closure of all government and private primary and secondary schools up to Class VIII till April 11.

A decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after holding a high-level meeting of Team-11, a core group formed in March 2020 to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, on Friday.

During the meeting the state government has directed officials to take all steps to break the coronavirus chain by following the Centre's mantra of three Ts - Track, Test, and Treat.

To break the chain, the meeting has decided to double the number of vaccination, activate vigilance teams up to the mohalla level to track active cases for testing and treatment.

The schools up to Class VIII were to re-open from April 5 after extended Holi Holidays. It was for the second time, schools were declared closed.

Earlier, the state government had declared closed primary and secondary education schools up to Class VIII from March 24 to 31. The Holi Holidays were further extended from April 11 to 5.

Primary and secondary education schools were closed in March 2020 and after nearly a year they were reopened on February 10 and March 1, 2021. Over 1.6 crore students up to Class VIII were given a promotion to the next class without holding their annual examinations.

The new session was to begin from April 1 but due to the second surge of the coronavirus, the state government extended the closure of these schools till April 11. The Unaided Private Schools’ Association (USA) has already announced to suspend offline classes and go back to the online mode up to Class VIII.

What is causing worry to the state education department officials is to hold UP Board examinations in May when coronavirus may reach a peak going by the rising active cases every day.

The exams for UP Board, which were earlier scheduled to start from April 24, were postponed due to three-tier Panchayat polls. A new schedule is likely to be announced shortly.