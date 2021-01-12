UP schools to run in single shift for classes 9-12 from Tuesday

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that all schools for students of Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 will run in a single shift from Tuesday.

The Classes will be run from 10 am to 3 pm for all educational boards as per the notice. Schools across the country were shut due to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh were reopened on October 19 in two shifts, with several safety guidelines set into place by the state government and the health department. However, most schools recorded abysmally low attendance as many students preferred to stay away.