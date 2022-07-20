e-Paper Get App

UP sanitation worker reinstated, was sacked for carrying photos of PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath in garbage

The officials said the worker was reinstated with a warning after a thorough consideration of his family's demands

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
UP sanitation worker reinstated, was sacked for carrying photos of PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath in garbage | Image credit: Google

Sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura was reinstated on Tuesday by the authorities. Identified as Bobby, the worker was let go when portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found in his garbage cart.

The civic authorities' decision to terminate his services was met with flak on social media.

A report by NDTV quoted the Municipal Commissioner of Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, Anunaya Jha saying that the worker was reinstated with a warning after a thorough consideration of his family's demands.

on Saturday, July 16, videos surfaced online which showed the contractualworker carrying framed portraits of PM Modi and CM Adityanath in his wheel barrow.

The Additional Municipal Commissioner had earlier said that he was found lax in work. Meanwhile, the worker maintained that he was only doing his job and that he was not at fault the portraits were in the garbage.

