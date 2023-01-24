UP: Same-sex love, then sex change and now betrayal | Photo: Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh: In a bizzare incident that was reported in Uttar Pradesh, two women who met as friends and later entered into a romantic relationship have now accused each other of cheating.

Sana & Sonal met each other and they soon got into a romantic relationship

According to a report in India Today, the story began when a family in Jhansi allowed a paying guest named Sana to stay in their home. Sonal, who also lived in the house, and Sana quickly became friends and began dating within four months. However, Sonal's family did not approve of the relationship and asked Sana to leave.

Sana, who was a government servant moved out into a government quarter, but four days later Sonal also moved in with her. Over time, Sonal convinced Sana to undergo sex-change surgery, and later Sana got her name changed to Sohail Khan after the surgery on June 22, 2020.

Sana found Sonal's relationship with another man

However, their relationship began to deteriorate after Sonal got a job at a hospital and began spending more time there, leading to arguments between them. Sana saw Sonal crying one night and saying she was missing her family on a group call with two others.

Sana discovered Sonal's relationship with another man, named Gyaan who worked in the same hospital. Upon confrontation, Sonal said she wanted to live with Gyaan and they broke up. Sonal and her family filed a case against Sana, accusing her of rape, abduction, and harassment.

Sonal goes to police, Sana goes to court

Soon after Sana narrated her ordeal before the police, Sonam was summoned for questioning. Sana later approached the court seeking justice. Sonal, who did not turn up to court even after several summons, was arrested by the police on January 18. She is currently out on bail, while the next hearing in the case is on February 23.