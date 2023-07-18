UP: Saharanpur Cops Break House Door, Ensure Youth Doesn't Hang Himself To Death (WATCH)

Representational image | Freepik

In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police saved a youth who was attempting to end his life by hanging himself. This cinematic event played out in Gagalhedi police station area. The person who wanted suicide was upset over domestic violence after some family dispute.

Thankfully, the policemen of dial 112 reached the spot before any misfortune could occur. Soon after they received the information, the police rushed to the spot, broke in to the room as it had been locked from inside, and rescued the young man.

Visuals of the event has surfaced on the internet. The video shows two police personnel kicking the door multiple times and finally breaking it open.

It turns out that the person wanted to end his life after he became exasperated over a family dispute. His wife informed this to the police on dial 112.

The police tried to calm him down and counselled him. The police station chief said that the youth told the police that he was mentally disturbed due to a domestic dispute, because of which he took this harsh step. The young man's wife and children have thanked the police.

