UP: Rs 1.40 crore recovered from unclaimed suitcase in pantry car of special train

Lucknow: A joint team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered a whopping Rs 1.40 crore from an unclaimed suitcase found in the pantry car of a special train at Kanpur Central Station in Uttar Pradesh.

Employees of the pantry car in Swatantrata Sangram Senani Special Train, running between New Delhi and Jayanagar, informed the GRP Kanpur about a red-colored suitcase lying in the pantry car unclaimed when the train halted at the Kanpur Central Railway Station.

The GRP and RPF rushed to the train and scanned the suitcase with a metal detector. They brought the suitcase in the office and broke open the lock before senior railway officials only to find that wads of Indian currency in the denominations of Rs 2000, 500, 200 and 100 were stashed in the suitcase.

It took them 3 hours to count the money recovered from the suitcase. They recovered 250 wads of Rs 500 totalling Rs 1.25 crore, six wads of Rs 2000 (12 lakhs), five of Rs 200 and 20 wads of Rs 100. The total amount counted was Rs 1.40 crore.

Railway officials claimed that so far no claimant of the money recovered has approached them. It seems the cash belonged to some hawala trader who left the suitcase in the pantry car for fear of being searched and caught during the journey.

Senior Railway officer Himanshu Updhyaya said that the Income Tax department was informed as per rule and the money recovered is being handed over to them for further probe.