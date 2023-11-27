 UP Road Rage: 28-Year-Old Biker Beaten To Death After Accident With Cyclist In Maharajganj
On Sunday night, Salman, a resident of the Narayanpur village under the Ghughuli police station, was beaten to death with sticks by three people outside the Ballo village, ASP Atish Kumar Singh said.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
28-Year-Old Biker Beaten To Death After Accident With Cyclist In Maharajganj | Representative

Salman hit a cyclist, Vishram

Salman hit a cyclist, Vishram, while he was returning home on his motorcycle.

They beat Salman with sticks leading to his death

Vishram soon called his two sons from the Ballo village and they beat Salman with sticks leading to his death, the ASP said, adding that all three accused have been arrested. Police have taken the body into their custody and sent it for postmortem, the ASP added.

article-image
