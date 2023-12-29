 UP Road Accident: Cement-Laden Truck Overturns While Avoiding Collision With Bus in Bareilly, Shocking Video Surfaces
UP Road Accident: Cement-Laden Truck Overturns While Avoiding Collision With Bus in Bareilly, Shocking Video Surfaces

According to reports, the truck was loaded with sacks of cement. The road accident happened at Navdiya Jhada intersection in Bareilly.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Truck overturns in Bareilly | Instagram/@gautam_patel33

Bareilly, December 29: A cement-laden truck overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Thursday, December 28. The accident took place when the truck driver was trying to prevent a collision with a passenger bus. The mishap was caught on a CCTV camera and a video has surfaced online today, December 29.

According to reports, the truck was loaded with sacks of cement. The road accident happened at Navdiya Jhada intersection in Bareilly. There was no immediate report of injuries or casualties.

Truck overturns in Bareilly

Here's what happened

The cement-laden truck met with the accident while trying to avert a collision with a bus. A video of the incident showed that a bus was crossing the intersection. At the same time, the truck was coming from the left side of the bus. While the truck driver prevented a collision, the vehicle slightly hit the bus. It then lost its balance and overturned.

article-image

It remains unclear if the police registered any case in connection with the accident. A few days ago, dense fog caused collision between vehicles on the Bareilly-Pilibhit highway. At least 28 people were injured in the incident. Similarly, two women were killed after a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle in Bareilly.

article-image

