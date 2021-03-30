UP: Rivals kill BJP worker after he objects to them playing Holi with his wife in PM's Varanasi constituency

Lucknow: Amid Holi revelry, a BJP worker was killed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi parliamentary constituency. He had objected to rivals forcibly playing Holi with his wife.

The incident was reported from Barai village under Chaubepur Police Station in Varanasi district on Monday afternoon. Raju Rajbhar (35), a BJP worker, was attacked by 20 people when he objected to them playing Holi with his wife by force. Four others were also injured in the attack.

Villagers told the Police that an altercation took place between Raju and his rivals over playing colours with his wife. Since many BJP workers had gathered at Raju’s house to celebrate the festival, his rivals left to teach him a lesson.

They came back along with 20 more people and attacked Raju and other family members with sticks and iron rods. In the attack, Raju was killed and four members of his family sustained serious injuries. They have been admitted at the hospital where one among them was reported to be critical.

The BJP worker is survived by his wife and three small children. He was a sitting member of the Block Development Council and was a dedicated member of the BJP cadre in the area.

Senior police officials rushed to the village after the attack on the BJP worker and his family. Heavy police force has been deployed at the village to maintain law and order after a large number of BJP workers gathered at Raju’s residence to demand action against assailants.

“An FIR has been registered against 25 persons on the complaint of the family members. Four teams have been constituted to arrest the assailants,” said the SHO Chaubepur Rajesh Tripathi.

Anil Rajbhar, a Cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath ministry, also went to the village and assured the BJP worker’s family action against the assailants. “The state government has taken the attack very seriously. Top police officials have been directed to arrest the assailants within 24 hours,” said the minister.