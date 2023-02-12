UP: Record investment proposals of ₹33.50 lakh crore received in GIS, Prez Murmu says continuity and stability helped in investment

Record investment proposals worth ₹33.50 lakh crore have been received in the three day long Global Investors Summit (GIS) of Uttar Pradesh that concluded on Sunday. In the UP GIS around 17000 MoUs were signed.

While addressing the concluding ceremony of GIS, President Droupadi Murmu said that infrastructure in UP has been developed a lot and it helped in attracting investors. She said that UP is going to play a major role in the development of the country in the Amrit Kaal. She said that the sectoral policies implemented by the UP Government helped it a lot. The President said that being the largest producer of wheat, rice, sugar cane, potato and milk, there are big possibilities for agriculture based industries in UP. She expressed happiness that a large number of people intended to set up industries in the food processing sector during the GIS.

The President said that the investment of ₹33 lakh crore that came during the GIS would help in generating large scale employment.

In his concluding address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that GIS has been a tremendous success as it received investment proposals of ₹33.50 lakh crore with 17000 odd MoUs signed. He said that earlier investment in UP was concentrated on NCR only but this time a large number of proposals have been received for backward regions of east UP and Bundelkhand also. He informed that investment proposals worth ₹9.54 lakh crore came for east UP and ₹4.28 lakh crore for Bundelkhand. According to him, with these investment projects, 93 lakh jobs would be created in UP.

Highlighting the success of GIS, CM Yogi said that entrepreneurs from 40 countries attended and 10 countries partnered in it. These included UAE, UK, Italy, Denmark, Australia, Singapore, Mauritius, and Netherlands. In the three day long GIS 25000 people attended it from India and overseas. CM Yogi said that the state government has made an effective system for the monitoring of the MoUs and timely redressal of the problems of industrialists.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)