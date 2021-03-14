UP: President Ram Nath Kovind calls for including tribals, forest dwellers in India's inclusive growth

Lucknow: President Ram Nath Kovind said that the overall development of the country cannot be imagined without developing rural India, tribals, and forest dwellers’ communities.

Addressing Vanvasi Samagam at Chapki in Sonbhadra, the President said it should be our endeavour to ensure that forest dwellers remain an integral part of modern development of India.

“If anyone wants to get acquainted with real India then one should visit rural and forest areas where the soul of the country resides. Development of the country will remain incomplete without developing forests and people living there,” he pointed.

The President, who is on a three-day visit to Eastern Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated a new building of Seva Kunj Ashram, constructed by the NTPC. The Ashram provides free education, hostel, food and clothes to about 250 tribal students.

Earlier, the President visited the famous Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur and offered prayers along with his family. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the President.

On the last day of his visit on Monday, the President will open a program organized by a media group in Varanasi.