UP Power Strike: Stalemate continues, 1332 staff sacked as more areas plunge into darkness

There is no end to the power crisis in Uttar Pradesh as the striking employees refused to buckle under pressure. Cracking down on the agitated lot of employees demanding regularization of services, bonus and other things, the state government has sacked 1332 contractual staff who were participating in the strike. Saturday was the second day of the strike of electricity employees in UP and the state government till now has evoked ESMA and suspension against 22 union leaders. So far 29 FIRs have been lodged against the leaders of striking employees.

Late on Saturday evening the energy minister of UP, AK Sharma called upon the leaders of UP Power Employees Joint Action Front at his residence for talks. However, the talks remained inconclusive till this report was filed. Earlier in the day the energy minister said that strike could only make a little impact on the electricity supply. He had given four hours’ time limit to the striking employees to return on duty and threatened that failing this the contractual staff would lose jobs. However, his appeal turned futile as the striking employees refused to give in. The minister said that the government has been making all efforts to talk to the striking employees and pacify them to resume work.

72-hour strike ongoing

It may be mentioned that the employees of all DISCOMs and generating units of UP had gone on a 72 hours strike from Friday midnight.

While the strike has crippled generation units of Obra, Anpara and Parichcha, most of the rural areas in UP plunged into darkness on Saturday. Power supply in many big cities including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut and Kanpur was disrupted due to strike.

The leader of striking employees and national general secretary of All India Power Engineers Association Shailendra Dubey said that none of the union representatives were invited by the government for negotiation. He said that the earlier agreement of the power employees union with the state government clearly says that there would be pay parity for equal work but it was not implemented.

1332 contractual employees sacked by UP govt

The government has sacked 1332 poor contractual employees and FIRs have been lodged against union leaders. He said that power employee’s leaders have been accused of sabotage in the generation plants which is not true. He dared the government to conduct an enquiry into this allegation. Dubey said that none of the employees assumed duty since Friday and the government is still accusing them of vandalizing the office.

He said that if any of the employees is being arrested or penalized, there would be a complete strike. He said that the power employees would give a call for Jail Bharo if oppressive measures are being taken. The union leader said that power employees would resume duties only after the sacked staff is being taken back.