UP power strike: Cases not withdrawn despite assurances, another big agitation planned for March 25

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of not keeping its promise, the power employees in Uttar Pradesh have been planning a big demonstration against it on Saturday.

The joint action committee of power men has asked all the employees including the engineers to reach Lucknow on Saturday to participate in the massive demonstration against the government.

According to power employees union leaders, the state government, while negotiating during the three day strike that was called off on Sunday, had assured that no punitive action would be taken. It had promised that all the actions of suspension, termination and FIRs against the striking employees would be withdrawn immediately.

Cases not withdrawn despite promises

However, despite this promise the cases have not been withdrawn against the employees who faced the wrath of authorities for taking part in the strike. Not only this, the state government has asked investigating agencies to look into the assets of power engineers and find out if there were any criminal cases against them lodged in the past.

The government, according to the power employee’s union leaders, is planning a new series of actions against them. The union leaders accused that negotiations were held with the energy minister on March 19 and now the UP Power Corporation Limited authorities have started sending back dated letters of suspension to the permanent staff members and termination order to the contractual employees who participated in the strike.

Sacked employees working again

Leaders said that the terminated contractual employees have started working again and trying hard to restore the supply everywhere but the letters taking action against them are yet to be withdrawn.

Irked over the action of the state government, the employees unions of various other departments, universities and corporations have come together and extended their support to the power employees. The leaders of various employee unions said that they too would take part in the demonstration on Saturday.